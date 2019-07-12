Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutz (ETR:DEZ) a €10.20 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DEZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.16 ($10.65).

Shares of ETR:DEZ opened at €6.26 ($7.28) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Deutz has a 12 month low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a 12 month high of €9.05 ($10.52). The firm has a market cap of $756.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

