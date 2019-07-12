Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avianca (NYSE:AVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:AVH opened at $4.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. Avianca has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $336.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. Avianca had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Avianca will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVH. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avianca during the 4th quarter worth about $1,509,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avianca by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,832,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 289,967 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Avianca by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 438,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avianca by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avianca during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

