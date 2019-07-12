Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AUTO. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 price target on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intelsat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 529.62 ($6.92).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

AUTO opened at GBX 557.20 ($7.28) on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 375.60 ($4.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 573.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.