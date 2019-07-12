aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s share price rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.15, approximately 248,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 527% from the average daily volume of 39,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

The stock has a market cap of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.22) by $0.70.

About aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

