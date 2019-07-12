Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.62. Apartment Investment and Management reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $230.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.53 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 89.47%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $312,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

AIV traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 946,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

