Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTM. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Sunday, April 21st.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,245 shares of company stock worth $3,174,155. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $667,351,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 373.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,241,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,995,000 after buying an additional 979,273 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 694,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,217,000 after buying an additional 443,428 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 523,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,728,000 after buying an additional 374,746 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,493.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 371,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,520,000 after buying an additional 347,887 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.48. 2,027,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,237. Anthem has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.