Analysts Set Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) PT at $60.56

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

NYSE SIX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 774,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,911. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $72.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.63 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 101.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

