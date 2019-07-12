Analysts Set NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) PT at $15.67

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

NGL Energy Partners stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $15.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.66.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,584,789.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Raymond sold 176,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $2,628,313.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

