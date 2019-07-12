Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $11.15

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 39,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $588,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $32,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,087,560 shares of company stock worth $33,476,522. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.44. 35,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $843.94 million, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

