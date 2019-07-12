Analysts Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target at $20.13

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,270 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCOM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. 87,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $37.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

