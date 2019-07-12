Analysts Set Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) PT at GBX 1,766.67

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,759.09 ($22.99).

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, insider Anne-Francoise Nesmes bought 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,874 ($24.49) per share, for a total transaction of £24,849.24 ($32,469.93). Also, insider Ireena Vittal bought 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,792 ($23.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,953.28 ($2,552.31).

Compass Group stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,932 ($25.25). The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,467.50 ($19.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,958.50 ($25.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,868.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion and a PE ratio of 26.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.10 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

