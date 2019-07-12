Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TORC Oil and Gas (TOG)

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE: TOG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/11/2019 – TORC Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$6.50.

7/9/2019 – TORC Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

6/28/2019 – TORC Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at GMP Securities from C$7.75 to C$6.75.

6/25/2019 – TORC Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TOG traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$4.12. 386,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.14. TORC Oil and Gas Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$3.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$144.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas Ltd will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from TORC Oil and Gas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. TORC Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 323.46%.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

