Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Texas Roadhouse also reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $690.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.76 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 574,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,897. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $75.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $992,439.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,881. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

