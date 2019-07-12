Analysts Expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $398.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report sales of $398.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.95 million. Papa John’s Int’l reported sales of $407.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $398.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens set a $198.00 price target on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 3,451,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $157,487,975.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,509,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,402,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at $174,624.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,765,557 shares of company stock worth $173,644,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth $121,272,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,270,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,262,000 after purchasing an additional 924,298 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth $25,698,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 106,517.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 429,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 429,264 shares during the period. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth $16,091,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZZA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. 864,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,083. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.17. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

