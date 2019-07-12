Analysts Anticipate BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Post $0.28 EPS

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 178 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of BCBP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.93. 3,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $212.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

