Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.10. Amur Minerals shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 1,009,589 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Amur Minerals (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.