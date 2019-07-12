American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACC. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.83.
Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $48.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $49.33.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 7.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 705,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,545 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $1,412,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 11.6% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
