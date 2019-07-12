American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACC. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $48.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.72 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 7.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 705,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,545 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $1,412,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 11.6% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

