American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.57

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.57 and last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 10871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.
Several research firms recently commented on ACC. KeyCorp set a $37.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.39.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 705,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 51,545 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.
About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
