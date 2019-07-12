American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.57

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.57 and last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 10871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

Several research firms recently commented on ACC. KeyCorp set a $37.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.39.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.72 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 705,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 51,545 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

