American Campus Communities, Inc. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

ACC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

ACC stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2,547.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,349,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after buying an additional 2,260,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,606,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,777,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,191,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,693,000 after buying an additional 24,735 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,116,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,112,000 after buying an additional 72,612 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

