Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCRY. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amcor Limited ADS in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:AMCRY remained flat at $$44.70 on Friday. 12,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82. Amcor Limited ADS has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Amcor Limited provides rigid and flexible packaging products for the food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and other fast moving consumer end markets in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments.

