Alison Kay Buys 15 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Alison Kay acquired 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 848 ($11.08) per share, with a total value of £127.20 ($166.21).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 840.50 ($10.98) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 828.63. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 892 ($11.66).

Get National Grid alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 31.26 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.08. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 907.81 ($11.86).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.