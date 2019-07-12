Alison Kay Buys 15 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Alison Kay acquired 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 848 ($11.08) per share, with a total value of £127.20 ($166.21).
National Grid stock opened at GBX 840.50 ($10.98) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 828.63. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 892 ($11.66).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 31.26 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.08. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
