Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Given a $79.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Wedbush set a $79.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of AIMT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.76. 449,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,527. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,117,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 382,154 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,436,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

