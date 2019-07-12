aelf Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.21 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. aelf has a market capitalization of $87.21 million and $9.85 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00267316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.01408666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00026958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00130300 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000752 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About aelf

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,780,000 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hotbit, BigONE, Kucoin, Bithumb, Koinex, Binance, BCEX, ABCC, Bibox, Tokenomy, Kyber Network, AirSwap, DDEX, GOPAX, IDEX, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Allbit, Huobi, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.