Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $320.38

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.38 and traded as low as $294.50. Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at $298.50, with a volume of 324,645 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 877 ($11.46) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $640.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 319.48.

In other news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith bought 10,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31) per share, for a total transaction of £33,600.60 ($43,905.14).

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

