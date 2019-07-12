ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADJ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.05 ($61.69).

Shares of ETR ADJ opened at €39.78 ($46.26) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €42.02. ADO Properties has a 52-week low of €34.88 ($40.56) and a 52-week high of €55.75 ($64.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

