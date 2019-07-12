AdCoin Market Capitalization Hits $110,737.00 (ACC)

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, AdCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. AdCoin has a total market cap of $110,737.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdCoin Profile

ACC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 32,223,010 coins and its circulating supply is 15,829,431 coins. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdCoin is www.getadcoin.com

Buying and Selling AdCoin

AdCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

