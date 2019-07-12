Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 181.98 ($2.38).

ACA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Acacia Mining stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 179.30 ($2.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.54. Acacia Mining has a one year low of GBX 93.56 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 268.20 ($3.50).

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

