AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

AAR (NYSE:AIR) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.AAR also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Western Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13. AAR has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $562.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.49 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that AAR will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

