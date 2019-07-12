A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.11.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Paul R. Dana sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $475,367.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,010 shares of company stock worth $944,468. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,283,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,914,000 after buying an additional 1,448,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $122,493,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,399,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,941,000 after buying an additional 473,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,111,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,606,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,075,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,622,000 after buying an additional 1,685,430 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. 57,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,808. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.16 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

