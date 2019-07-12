$836.26 Million in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce sales of $836.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $848.90 million and the lowest is $826.20 million. First Republic Bank posted sales of $744.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

FRC stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,690. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

