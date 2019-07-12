$836.26 Million in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce sales of $836.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $848.90 million and the lowest is $826.20 million. First Republic Bank posted sales of $744.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Republic Bank.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.
FRC stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,690. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.
First Republic Bank Company Profile
First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
