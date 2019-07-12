$74.90 Million in Sales Expected for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to announce $74.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.50 million and the highest is $75.30 million. InterDigital Wireless posted sales of $69.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full-year sales of $300.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.20 million to $306.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $335.45 million, with estimates ranging from $315.20 million to $355.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for InterDigital Wireless.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $68.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.19 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $44,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,323.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $975,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,746.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDCC traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,258. InterDigital Wireless has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital Wireless (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.