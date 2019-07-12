$732.53 Million in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report $732.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $790.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $690.00 million. Electronic Arts reported sales of $798.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $5.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.11.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,709. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $151.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $187,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $861,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,838 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

