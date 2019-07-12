$673.53 Million in Sales Expected for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to report sales of $673.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $676.10 million and the lowest is $669.10 million. Steris reported sales of $638.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Steris had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

In other Steris news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $477,181.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Bardwell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $1,029,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,145 shares of company stock valued at $33,121,338. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Steris by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Steris by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steris stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.98. 711,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,942. Steris has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $154.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

