$532.21 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will report sales of $532.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $512.10 million to $553.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $628.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.55 million.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $22.11.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $116,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,171,309 shares of company stock valued at $119,803,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 105.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 41,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 292,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

