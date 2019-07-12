$502.88 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to report sales of $502.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.33 million to $507.30 million. SPX Flow reported sales of $531.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. SPX Flow had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 50.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX Flow by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 160,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

