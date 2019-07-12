$446.44 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report sales of $446.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $455.65 million. Graco reported sales of $424.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.70 million. Graco had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 20.72%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $313,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $732,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,610 shares of company stock valued at $10,389,984. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Graco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 15,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Graco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.05. 400,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.07. Graco has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $53.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.