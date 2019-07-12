$430.78 Million in Sales Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to announce sales of $430.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.30 million to $433.25 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $428.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.45 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sidoti set a $105.00 price target on American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMWD stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.67. The company had a trading volume of 91,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,845. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.37. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $98.48.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

