$306.52 Million in Sales Expected for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will post sales of $306.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Verisign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.14 million. Verisign posted sales of $302.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $306.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.63 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.98% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.65. 352,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.03. Verisign has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $220.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $75,429.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 3.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 82.4% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

