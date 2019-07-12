$3.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report sales of $3.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.85 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $4.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $15.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.21 billion to $15.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $16.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.16% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on JWN. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.71 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

JWN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $109,714.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,155,902.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $156,823.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,339,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,721,000 after buying an additional 1,374,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,352,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,496,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,241,000 after purchasing an additional 630,899 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 333,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,512,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 283,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

