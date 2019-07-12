1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD (BMV:FBZ) Trading Down 0.4%

1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD (BMV:FBZ)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $315.50 and last traded at $17.14, 340 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,867,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,349,000 after purchasing an additional 666,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD by 2,269.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 609,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD by 4,576.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 91,520 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.