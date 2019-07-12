-$0.31 EPS Expected for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) to report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ENDRA Life Sciences.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NDRA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ NDRA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,079. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, insider Michael Milos Thornton acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.