-$0.21 EPS Expected for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.66%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,519,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pinduoduo by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 8.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,116,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,286,000 after purchasing an additional 249,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.14. 4,545,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,519,674. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.