Zlancer (ZCG) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Zlancer (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Zlancer has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Zlancer token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges. Zlancer has a market capitalization of $207,728.00 and approximately $3,912.00 worth of Zlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zlancer alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $657.20 or 0.05824932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00033960 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Zlancer Profile

ZCG is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. Zlancer’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. Zlancer’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD . The official message board for Zlancer is medium.com/@zlancer . Zlancer’s official website is zlancer.net

Zlancer Token Trading

Zlancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.