Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives $40.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $453.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Zai Lab stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,237. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.36. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $36.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Zai Lab by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 463,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,755 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,652,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zai Lab by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 233,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

