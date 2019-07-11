Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) to “Buy”

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LONE. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Audioeye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of LONE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 54,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,023. Lonestar Resources US has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Lonestar Resources US had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $40.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 344.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

