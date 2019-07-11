Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) to “Buy”

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

OTCMKTS:CRAWA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774. Crawford United has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $19.96.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 million.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

