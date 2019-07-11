Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on Agilysys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

AGYS traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.28. 2,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $539.68 million, a P/E ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 0.32. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $23.06.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Agilysys had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 514,751 shares of company stock worth $10,911,278 over the last ninety days. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 77,653 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,687 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

