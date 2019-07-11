Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) to Hold

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Shares of CELC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.42 million, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.94 and a current ratio of 26.94. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Celcuity by 13,655.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Celcuity by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celcuity by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Celcuity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

