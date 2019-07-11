Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) to Hold

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Shares of CPTA stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 34.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPTA. AJO LP bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the first quarter worth $234,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capitala Finance by 6.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Capitala Finance by 97.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

