Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.50. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $274.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.22 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.79.

NUVA traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.62. 8,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,018. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.75.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $626,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 251.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 556,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

